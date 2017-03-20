Youngstown firefighter falls through roof - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown firefighter falls through roof

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

There was a scary moment late Sunday night as Youngstown firefighters battled a vacant house fire on Zedaker Street.

Lieutenant Ben Szmara fell through the roof of the home but managed to catch himself on attic rafters, instead of falling straight through into the living room. 

"The majority of the fire was up in the attic. It was a single story home, cape cod style. Most of the smoke was trapped up in that attic, so the ladder crew at the time were ventilating the roof," said Youngstown Fire Investigator Kurt Wright.

Szmara suffered injuries to his shoulder, left hip and leg. He was sent to St. Elizabeth Health Center and was treated and released. 

As far as a cause of the fire, investigators say it appeared to start inside a hallway closet.  A plastic bottle of lighter fluid was found on the hallway floor adjacent to that closet.

That will be collected with other evidence found at the scene as part of an arson investigation.

Vacant house fires continue to be a problem in Youngstown and instances like this prove they can be very hazardous to fight.

"Often times with the vacant homes, whether it be an act of arson or a cover up for the theft of pipes, a lot of times there is structural damage that is done without our knowledge," said Wright.

Szmara is expected to be back on the job by next weekend.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:49:51 GMT

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

    More >>

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

    More >>

  • Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:47:05 GMT

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

    More >>

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

    More >>

  • Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:08 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:08:11 GMT

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

    More >>

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms