Golden Eagles heading back to state title game

The Kennedy Catholic boys’ basketball team goes after their 8th state championship Thursday following a 73-59 win over Monessen.

The Golden Eagles (25-2) trailed at halftime, 33-32, but outscored the Greyhounds 41-26 in the second half to get the win.

Maceo Austin led the Eagles with 19 points followed by Drew Magestro with 15 and Marcin Wiszomersky with 14 points.

The Eagles play Girard College (24-8) in the Class A State Title Game on Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.