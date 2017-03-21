ATM stolen from Warren gas station

A broken window at a Warren gas station was more than just a case of simple vandalism.

Police say the person delivering the newspapers at the BP station at 1290 East Market Street at around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday reported that someone had broken a window.

The operator of the business also told police that the ATM machine was missing from inside.

Police aren't sure how much money was inside the machine.

It is the second report of an ATM theft in the Valley this year.

In late January, two people dragged the ATM from the foyer of the First Choice Community Credit Union in Niles.

However, the thieves didn't get any cash. The machine was found abandoned and intact in a driveway not far from the credit union.