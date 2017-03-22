Ohioans seek residency requirement for marijuana cultivation

Some Ohioans wanting to start a medical marijuana business are urging regulators to add a residency requirement, at least initially, for businesses getting the state's few cultivator licenses.

The Ohio Department of Commerce currently plans to award up to 12 large grow licenses and 12 small grow licenses statewide based on criteria including a company's business plan, security measures and experience. The rules now don't require that growers be Ohio residents.

Many Ohioans attending a public hearing this week in the Columbus suburb of Reynoldsburg on the proposed medical marijuana growing rules urged state regulators to add a residency requirement.

Several other states have included such requirements in their medical and recreational marijuana programs.

A panel of state lawmakers will review the rules, which must be finalized by May 6.

