Ohioans seek residency requirement for marijuana cultivation

James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20.More >>
Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates.More >>
A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp.More >>
The Youngstown Police Department's Bomg Squad has been called to the Austintown GetGo on Mahoning Avenue. Police were called before 6:30 this morning when an employee spotted a suspicious package near one of the gas pumps. The first officer on the scene found what appeared to be three two-liter bottles covered in duct tape. Police called the fire department and temporarily closed access to the business. Employees have been evacuated. Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on ...More >>
The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn. Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy. Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...More >>
For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.More >>
Carlos Carrasco struck out 10, Francisco Lindor homered and the Cleveland Indians defeated the skidding Baltimore Orioles 5-1 Wednesday night for their seventh win in eight games.More >>
Domingo Santana hit a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Daniel Hudson in the seventh inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 victory Wednesday night.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears once again locked horns in a pitching duel on Tuesday night.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
