Ohio killer has more time for potential Supreme Court appeal - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio killer has more time for potential Supreme Court appeal

Posted: Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home is getting more time to potentially appeal his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2nAK3nD ) reports that Justice Elena Kagan extended a deadline to give 57-year-old Anthony Sowell (SOH'-wehl) until May 15 to ask the nation's high court to review his case. Kagan oversees appeals from Ohio.

Sowell is expected to turn to the U.S. Supreme Court after the Ohio Supreme Court announced late last year that it wouldn't reconsider his appeal. His new lawyers unsuccessfully argued that his attorneys wasted time challenging evidence and should have focused instead on sparing him from capital punishment.

Sowell was convicted in 2011 for slayings between June 2007 and July 2009.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sports ScoresMore>>

  • Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:04:07 GMT

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

  • Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:47:54 GMT
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>

  • Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:39:50 GMT

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    More >>

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms