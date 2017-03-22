Ohio killer has more time for potential Supreme Court appeal

The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn. Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy. Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...More >>
The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn. Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy. Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...More >>
For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.More >>
For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.More >>
Carlos Carrasco struck out 10, Francisco Lindor homered and the Cleveland Indians defeated the skidding Baltimore Orioles 5-1 Wednesday night for their seventh win in eight games.More >>
Carlos Carrasco struck out 10, Francisco Lindor homered and the Cleveland Indians defeated the skidding Baltimore Orioles 5-1 Wednesday night for their seventh win in eight games.More >>
Domingo Santana hit a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Daniel Hudson in the seventh inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 victory Wednesday night.More >>
Domingo Santana hit a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Daniel Hudson in the seventh inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 victory Wednesday night.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears once again locked horns in a pitching duel on Tuesday night.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears once again locked horns in a pitching duel on Tuesday night.More >>
Philadelphia police say a repo man towed a minivan with a sleeping child in the back.More >>
Philadelphia police say a man repossessing a minivan towed it with a sleeping child in the back.More >>
A criminal complaint filed by state police reveals an attorney found dead in the home of his estranged wife, the treasurer of a Pennsylvania county, was fatally beaten by his son with a bat.More >>
Police say an attorney found dead in the home of his estranged wife, the treasurer of a Pennsylvania county, was fatally beaten by his son with a bat on Father's Day.More >>
Police searching for a missing woman have found two badly decomposed bodies in an Ohio home.More >>
Police searching for a missing woman have found two badly decomposed bodies in an Ohio home.More >>
Philadelphia police have been searching for a rape suspect who was mistakenly released after he was brought from a jail to a police station to be processed on unrelated theft charges.More >>
Philadelphia police have caught a rape suspect who was mistakenly released after he was brought from a jail to a police station to be processed on unrelated theft charges.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman will spend five to 10 years in prison for shooting at two people who were sent to repossess her van.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to five to 10 years in prison for shooting at two people who were sent to repossess her van.More >>
A Pennsylvania day care worker shown on surveillance video pushing a child down a flight of stairs has pleaded guilty to assault.More >>
A Pennsylvania day care worker shown on surveillance video pushing a child down a flight of stairs has pleaded guilty to assault.More >>
Police say two children have been hospitalized with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say two children have been hospitalized with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say a central Ohio school superintendent has been charged with a sex crime involving a 10-year-old girl.More >>
Authorities say a central Ohio school superintendent has been charged with a sex crime involving a 10-year-old girl.More >>
Officials are investigating after an Ohio deputy shot and killed a man suspected of shooting at a moving train.More >>
Officials are investigating after an Ohio deputy shot and killed a man suspected of shooting at a moving train.More >>
One of two complaints filed over an Ohio Supreme Court justice's speech at an event put on by an anti-abortion group has been dismissed.More >>
One of two complaints filed over an Ohio Supreme Court justice's speech at an event put on by an anti-abortion group has been dismissed.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>