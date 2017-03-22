Three Youngstown cops tangle with and 'tase' man found with pot

It took three Youngstown police officers, two pairs of handcuffs, and several shocks with Tasers before a 27-year-old man was finally subdued following what began as a routine traffic stop on the city's South Side.

Police say they could smell the scent of marijuana coming from a car pulled over on Evergreen Avenue for turn signal violations on Tuesday.

According to the police report, officers were concerned that there may be a gun in the car since they recognized driver William Sullivan from previous encounters.

When one of the officers found a baggie of pot in the car, they say Sullivan pushed one of them away and tried to run.

Officers say they managed to handcuff one of Sullivan's hands as he continued trying to pull away.

That's when another officer fired the prongs from his Taser into Sullivan's back and administered a five-second shock.

Police say Sullivan continued to struggle, and the Taser's prongs became dislodged before police could administer a second shock.

Another officer pressed his Taser against Sullivan's body in an attempt to stun him into submission.

According to the report, Sullivan repeatedly attempted to grab one of the officer's service weapon from his holster.

Police finally managed to cuff Sullivan's other hand with the second pair of handcuffs and place him under arrest.

Sullivan refused treatment from the ambulance crew that arrived, but one of the officers was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for a bite mark and cuts he received during the struggle with Sullivan.

Another officer was treated at the scene for cuts on both hands and knees.

Police charged Sullivan with felonious assault, aggravated robbery, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, possession of marijuana and the turn signal violation.

Sullivan was arraigned from jail Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court next Wednesday.