Prosecutors detail chain of events in Nasser Hamad case - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Prosecutors detail chain of events in Nasser Hamad case

Posted: Updated:
By Lindsay McCoy, Reporter
Connect
Nasser Hamad Nasser Hamad

The prosecution is standing its ground in the case against accused Howland shooter Nasser Hamad.

While the defense is pushing for a new prosecutor and judge to preside over the case, the current prosecuting attorney cites multiple examples of case law explaining why the court should dismiss the defense's motion in an eight-page memorandum filed on Tuesday.

Within the court filing, Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutors Chris Becker and Michael Burnett outline a timeline of events that they say lead up to the February 25 shootings in Howland Township.

The prosecution says Hamad, who is now charged with two counts of aggravated murder and several counts of attempted murder, made numerous comments on Facebook that "he wanted to fight."

They say after "hours of taunting, machoism and challenging from both victims and the defendant," the group of five people came to Hamad's home on February 25.

Hamad detailed the fight and the gunfire that followed in statements to detectives.

Prosecutors say after the fight, he went back into his home, did not call 911, then came back out with a gun as a van carrying five people was leaving.

While Hamad is claiming self-defense, 21 News Legal analyst Matt Mangino believes that's a stretch given the timeline of events after the fight ended.

"At that point, the imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death was abated by them getting in the van and him going back into his home," Mangino said.

Prosecutors state Hamad was the only one to have a gun and use it, which is why they say he's the only one facing charges:

"Therefore it is crystal clear that the "others" were not similarly situated as the defendant. Two people were not prosecuted because they were murdered by the defendant. Three people were not prosecuted because they were shot," prosecutors said in the court document.

  • Sports ScoresMore>>

  • Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:04:07 GMT

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

  • Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:47:54 GMT
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>

  • Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:39:50 GMT

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    More >>

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms