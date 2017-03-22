Prosecutors detail chain of events in Nasser Hamad case

The prosecution is standing its ground in the case against accused Howland shooter Nasser Hamad.

While the defense is pushing for a new prosecutor and judge to preside over the case, the current prosecuting attorney cites multiple examples of case law explaining why the court should dismiss the defense's motion in an eight-page memorandum filed on Tuesday.

Within the court filing, Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutors Chris Becker and Michael Burnett outline a timeline of events that they say lead up to the February 25 shootings in Howland Township.

The prosecution says Hamad, who is now charged with two counts of aggravated murder and several counts of attempted murder, made numerous comments on Facebook that "he wanted to fight."

They say after "hours of taunting, machoism and challenging from both victims and the defendant," the group of five people came to Hamad's home on February 25.

Hamad detailed the fight and the gunfire that followed in statements to detectives.

Prosecutors say after the fight, he went back into his home, did not call 911, then came back out with a gun as a van carrying five people was leaving.

While Hamad is claiming self-defense, 21 News Legal analyst Matt Mangino believes that's a stretch given the timeline of events after the fight ended.

"At that point, the imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death was abated by them getting in the van and him going back into his home," Mangino said.

Prosecutors state Hamad was the only one to have a gun and use it, which is why they say he's the only one facing charges:

"Therefore it is crystal clear that the "others" were not similarly situated as the defendant. Two people were not prosecuted because they were murdered by the defendant. Three people were not prosecuted because they were shot," prosecutors said in the court document.