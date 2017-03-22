Government wants $176,000 allegedly stolen by East Liverpool woman

Federal authorities say they intend to ask a judge force an East Liverpool woman to turn over the tens of thousands of dollars she allegedly stole from her employer.

The U.S. Attorney has included a forfeiture provision in the indictment against 37-year-old Danielle Varrati, who is charged with five counts of wire fraud.

Investigators allege that on five separate occasions between April 2015 and this past August, Varrati wired a total of $176,000 from her employer's bank account in Hancock County, West Virginia, to her own bank account in Ohio.

Hancock County, West Virginia, is just across the Ohio River from East Liverpool.

The indictment does not name Varrati's employer.

If convicted, Varrati faces up to twenty years and a $250,000 fine for each count.

Varrati is scheduled to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Wheeling, West Virginia on April 10.

The indictment may be seen here.