Government wants $176,000 allegedly stolen by East Liverpool wom - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New information

Government wants $176,000 allegedly stolen by East Liverpool woman

Posted: Updated:
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -

Federal authorities say they intend to ask a judge force an East Liverpool woman to turn over the tens of thousands of dollars she allegedly stole from her employer.

The U.S. Attorney has included a forfeiture provision in the indictment against 37-year-old Danielle Varrati, who is charged with five counts of wire fraud.

Investigators allege that on five separate occasions between April 2015 and this past August, Varrati wired a total of $176,000 from her employer's bank account in Hancock County, West Virginia, to her own bank account in Ohio.

Hancock County, West Virginia, is just across the Ohio River from East Liverpool.

The indictment does not name Varrati's employer.

If convicted, Varrati faces up to twenty years and a $250,000 fine for each count.

Varrati is scheduled to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Wheeling, West Virginia on April 10.

The indictment may be seen here.

 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:49:51 GMT

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

    More >>

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

    More >>

  • Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:47:05 GMT

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

    More >>

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

    More >>

  • Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:08 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:08:11 GMT

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

    More >>

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Sports ScoresMore>>

  • Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:04:07 GMT

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

  • Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:47:54 GMT
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>

  • Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:39:50 GMT

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    More >>

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms