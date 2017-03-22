Government wants $176,000 allegedly stolen by East Liverpool woman

James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20.More >>
Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates.More >>
A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp.More >>
A Cincinnati Company is recalling 61,538 pounds of beef ravioli products sold at Walmart stores due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Friday that the Wornick Company disclosed that their Sam's Choice Asian Style Beef Wonton Ravioli may contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. The problem was discovered when the company received notification from an ing...More >>
The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn. Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy. Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...More >>
For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.More >>
Carlos Carrasco struck out 10, Francisco Lindor homered and the Cleveland Indians defeated the skidding Baltimore Orioles 5-1 Wednesday night for their seventh win in eight games.More >>
Domingo Santana hit a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Daniel Hudson in the seventh inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 victory Wednesday night.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears once again locked horns in a pitching duel on Tuesday night.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
