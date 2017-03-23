Judges stop restart of Weathersfield injection well - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Judges stop restart of Weathersfield injection well

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Just when it seemed that a brine injection well was on the verge of resuming operations in Trumbull County, three judges have at least temporarily stopped a company from disposing of gas and oil well-drilling waste.

Ohio's Tenth District Court of Appeals this week granted a motion to stay the order of a Franklin County Common Pleas Court that would have permitted American Water Management Services to restart its second well located along Route 169 in Weathersfield Township.

The stay is in place until the three-judge panel can consider arguments from the Ohio Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management that an earlier decision from Judge Kimberly Cocroft to resume operations places the safety of the Mahoning Valley at risk.

In February, Judge Cocroft rejected the Ohio Department of Natural Resource's plan to restart the well which has been shut down since a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the area on August 31, 2014.

Geologists have linked deep injection wells to seismic activity in some rock formations.

Judge Cocroft rejected an alternative operational plan for the well that that ODNR says would have created what it characterized as the “appropriate protections for the citizens in the area”,

Under the court-approved plan, American Water Management would have been allowed to gradually increase the amount of injected brine and pressure at the well while seismic activity would be monitored.

The Oil and Gas Division argues that the Weathersfield well is located near a fault that is similar to the fault associated with the seismic activity of the Northstar well in Youngstown, where a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded.

The Division points out that the Weathersfield well is less than three miles from Meander Creek Dam, which forms the reservoir that supplies water to more than 200,000 people in the Youngstown and Niles area.

In rejecting the ODNR plan in February, Judge Cocroft said there is no just reason to delay resumption of operations at the well.

  Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:49:51 GMT

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

  Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:47:05 GMT

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

  Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:08 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:08:11 GMT

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

  Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:04:07 GMT

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

  Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:47:54 GMT
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>

  Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:39:50 GMT

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

