Judges stop restart of Weathersfield injection well

Just when it seemed that a brine injection well was on the verge of resuming operations in Trumbull County, three judges have at least temporarily stopped a company from disposing of gas and oil well-drilling waste.

Ohio's Tenth District Court of Appeals this week granted a motion to stay the order of a Franklin County Common Pleas Court that would have permitted American Water Management Services to restart its second well located along Route 169 in Weathersfield Township.

The stay is in place until the three-judge panel can consider arguments from the Ohio Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management that an earlier decision from Judge Kimberly Cocroft to resume operations places the safety of the Mahoning Valley at risk.

In February, Judge Cocroft rejected the Ohio Department of Natural Resource's plan to restart the well which has been shut down since a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the area on August 31, 2014.

Geologists have linked deep injection wells to seismic activity in some rock formations.

Judge Cocroft rejected an alternative operational plan for the well that that ODNR says would have created what it characterized as the “appropriate protections for the citizens in the area”,

Under the court-approved plan, American Water Management would have been allowed to gradually increase the amount of injected brine and pressure at the well while seismic activity would be monitored.

The Oil and Gas Division argues that the Weathersfield well is located near a fault that is similar to the fault associated with the seismic activity of the Northstar well in Youngstown, where a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded.

The Division points out that the Weathersfield well is less than three miles from Meander Creek Dam, which forms the reservoir that supplies water to more than 200,000 people in the Youngstown and Niles area.

In rejecting the ODNR plan in February, Judge Cocroft said there is no just reason to delay resumption of operations at the well.