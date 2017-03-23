Meeting set on moving Youngstown's North Side post office

People using a post office on Youngstown's North Side may have to go elsewhere if the United States Postal Service has its way.

Postal officials have notified the city that they want to relocate services offered at the current branch at 1716 Guadalupe Avenue.

A letter from U.S. Postal Service Real Estate Specialist David Wolff to Youngstown Mayor John McNally says the postal service is considering the relocation as a cost cutting measure.

The post office counts on the sale of postage to generate revenue and receives no funding from tax dollars

The post office letter says that because people are utilizing electronic communication, fewer letters are being mailed.

An official from the post office will discuss what is being characterized as “tentative” plans for the move at a public hearing scheduled in Youngstown City Council Chambers, 26 S. Phelps Street, on March 27, 3 p.m.

Postal officials say they will explain why they need to move and answer questions at that time.

The letter says the post office has not chosen a new location, but at the meeting may discuss more than one potential relocation site or area.

The nearest existing post office to the current Guadalupe Avenue site is on Walnut Street, downtown.

The next closest is the West Side branch on Mahoning Avenue more than two miles away.