Police: Girl's hair set on fire in group fight

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities in Philadelphia say two groups of teenage girls got into altercations that led to one of girl's hair being set on fire.

Police say they broke up a fight between the rival cliques around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say a second brawl broke out a short time later near a SEPTA station.

Police say one teen lit another girl's hair on fire with hair spray and a lighter. The 16-year-old victim was treated for burns on the back of her neck at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Police say both groups of girls go to a transitional school called Camelot Academy in Philadelphia. They are all between 13 and 16-years-old.

Investigators say several of the girls were taken into custody for questioning. An investigation is ongoing.

