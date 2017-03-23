Trump SEC pick assures that his Wall St. work not problem

President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president

Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this month

Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for it

Authorities say a Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson, and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially said.

Friends and family say a pregnant woman fatally shot this week by Seattle police loved to sing and dance and adored her children.

A massive sequoia in Idaho that grew over more than a century from a seedling sent by naturalist John Muir has been uprooted and is poised to travel about two blocks Sunday morning to a new location.

Federal regulators are launching an investigation into the improper shipment of nuclear material from Los Alamos National Laboratory to other federal facilities this week.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says national policy on climate change will emerge from U.S. cities, now that President Donald Trump has withdrawn the country from the Paris climate accords.

By MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Wall Street connections of President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission took attention at his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday. Attorney Jay Clayton sought to assure his congressional vetters that he'll act only in the public interest and will show no favoritism.

Clayton, a partner in the prominent law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, has done significant legal work for Wall Street powerhouse Goldman Sachs and other financial giants. Asked whether his client work will create conflicts of interest for him as the financial markets' top regulator, Clayton said, "I do not believe they will do so."

"I pledge to you and the American people that I will show no favoritism to anyone," Clayton told the Senate Banking Committee.

