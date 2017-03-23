Trump SEC pick assures that his Wall St. work not problem - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trump SEC pick assures that his Wall St. work not problem

Posted: Updated:

By MARCY GORDON
AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Wall Street connections of President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission took attention at his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday. Attorney Jay Clayton sought to assure his congressional vetters that he'll act only in the public interest and will show no favoritism.

Clayton, a partner in the prominent law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, has done significant legal work for Wall Street powerhouse Goldman Sachs and other financial giants. Asked whether his client work will create conflicts of interest for him as the financial markets' top regulator, Clayton said, "I do not believe they will do so."

"I pledge to you and the American people that I will show no favoritism to anyone," Clayton told the Senate Banking Committee.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms