Water rates increasing for Aqua customers in Brookfield and Hubbard

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has granted a rate hike to Aqua Ohio that will mean higher water bills for more than 1,700 homes and businesses in Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

The new rates apply to 1,464 customers of Aqua's Masury division in Brookfield and Hubbard, and 294 customers formerly served by Tomahawk Utilities in Columbiana County.

Currently, Aqua Ohio customers in Masury pay an estimated $37.80 per month.

The new rate has Masury customers paying a 7.14 percent increase, adding $2.70 to the monthly bill for a total of $40.50

Under the original proposal from Aqua, rates would have increased 13.7% in Masury.

In the Tomahawk Lake area, customers currently paying an estimated $28.83 per month would see a 14.98 percent increase or $4.32, putting their monthly bill at $33.15.

The Struthers Division of Aqua, which covers Struthers, as well as parts of Lowellville, Poland, Springfield and Beaver Townships, was not included in the original rate hike request.

The approved settlement authorizes Aqua Ohio to increase water distribution rates by $4.2 million annually in a total of nine service areas in the state.

Aqua Ohio has also agreed to establish a bill-assistance pilot program for its low-income customers.