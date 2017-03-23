Timer Caps could help put a lid on drug epidemic

Studies show millions of Americans misuse or abuse prescription drugs each year, which can lead to the abuse of other drugs such as heroin.

Many people believe Timer Caps may be the newest tool in the fight.

"When we look at the vile, you can see the time that has elapsed since the last time you've taken your medication," said pharmacist Michelle Fletcher with CVS Pharmacy.

Timer Caps are sold at a number of area pharmacies. They are childproof medicine covers that have a built-in digital timer that tracks when pill bottles were last opened. As soon as it is screwed on, the timer starts.

"Timer caps are one tool that CVS uses to ensure that patients are taking their medications on time and adhering to their medications and taking them as directed by their physician," said Fletcher.

The devices are relatively new. Timer Caps have been proven to help people take their medicine on time. It is also believed they can also help people track potential abuse.

n the United States, prescription drugs are misused and abused more often than any other drug, except marijuana and alcohol. In fact, 15 million people aged 12 and older admit to using prescription drugs for non-medical reasons each year.

Timer Caps are sold at a number of pharmacies for about $10. At CVS, the devices are sold in three packs. The disposable Timer Caps have a year shelf life.