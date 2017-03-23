Brookfield residents protest proposed injection wells - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Brookfield residents protest proposed injection wells

By Matt Stone, Reporter
BROOKFIELD, Ohio -

Brookfield residents gathered Thursday to protest the potential development of two wastewater injection wells to be located off Route 7 just north of the town square.

They are worried about its effect on their water wells, property values and the truck traffic it could bring into the area. 

Bill Sawtelle said, "I'm wondering just how much that ground can take before you put too much down there? What's the saturation point? And what's it going to do to the rock stratus when you're drilling multiple sites?"

"We're coming, becoming a dumping ground and we don't want to be a dumping ground where they put the poison and the brine in the ground," said Linda Schultz.

County Commissioner Frank Fuda says he sent a letter to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources hoping they will consider the safety concerns.

"They don't have any means of local water. Warren water? No, there's no water for these people," Fuda said.

Fuda says he is getting state and local lawmakers together soon for a meeting to discuss what they can do to convince ODNR to put a stop to the proposed wells.

Meanwhile, people in the area say it's a problem all Ohioans should be concerned about.

"It's a factor for everybody. If you don't think it will come to your backyard, it will come to your backyard the next day," said Brookfield Trustee Gary Paul Lees.

