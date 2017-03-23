Bank takes control of Antone's Banquet Center - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Bank takes control of Antone's Banquet Center

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

The saga of Antone's Banquet Centre took a decisive turn Thursday with documents filed with the county recorder.

A recorded deed transfers the property and exempts the customary conveyance fee, according to county auditor Ralph Meacham.

"No conveyance shall be charged because the real property is transferred solely in order to provide or release security for a debt or obligation. So it appears the previous owner turned it over to the bank for release of a prior obligation or debt," Meacham said. 

The documents are signed by Ross Sciana, as a member of the limited liability company (LLC) that owned the center of Market Street in Boardman.

Within hours of the deed filing, Cortland Bank had the locks changed on the building.

Customers, like Joe Simon and his fiance Alycia Trekur, who paid deposits for booked events at the center would like their money back because they've had to change everything, including their wedding date.

"We had to find another date that was good for the florist, photographer and other vendors. We thought we were taking the right course of action by starting off last August getting things set up," said Simon.

The couple says they paid cash and their receipt included a photocopy of their money. They say all attempts to contact Sciana have failed, including letters from their attorney.
 
"He sent one first to the business and once he didn't get a reply. he sent one to his home address. That was just a couple of days ago," Simon said. 

Alycia said she knows another bride who paid Antone's a deposit only to learn the center was closing a week later.

"Like hours later she said he cashed my check and then a week later she got a letter saying they were closing," Trekur said.  

The phone at the banquet center was disconnected a week ago.  

