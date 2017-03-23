Troopers find 225 Oxycodone pills during Ohio Turnpike traffic stop

A routine traffic stop along the Ohio Turnpike resulted in the discovery of what the Ohio State Highway Patrol says is $7,300 worth of illegal drugs.

Troopers say after they stopped a vehicle for making an improper lane change near the Akron interchange, a passenger voluntarily turned over a bag of 64 Oxycodone pills.

A more extensive search of the vehicle uncovered an additional 161 pills in the glove box.

The patrol estimates the street value of the pills amounts to $7,350.

The driver, Anthony Groce, 46, of Akron, and passenger Teara Groce, 26, of Clinton, Michigan were charged with possession and trafficking in a schedule II controlled substance, both second-degree felonies.