Four arrested after Struthers bar raid

Four people were arrested during a drug raid at a Struthers bar Thursday night.

April Fennell and Michael Major, both employees of the Bowery Tavern, were arrested along with Rosann Wilson and Kimberly Procik for drug possession.

Major was arrested for possession of cocaine, suboxone and drug paraphernalia. Wilson was also taken into custody for drug paraphernalia

Acting on a tip that drug activity was taking place in the area, Mahoning County Drug Task Force agents converged on the Bowery Tavern on Midlothian Boulevard around 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Lt. Jeff Solic of the Task Force told 21 News on Thursday that they found cocaine and prescription medication on three people who faced drug possession charges.

He did tell us the owner of the bar was there at the time of the raid, but authorities didn't find anything that would link the owner to any wrongdoing.

Solic isn't sure if the bar will be shut down, saying that's something the city and the law director must decide.