Marc's and Sparkle employees chase, tackle suspected shoplifters - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Marc's and Sparkle employees chase, tackle suspected shoplifters

Posted: Updated:

Two men are jailed in two counties on robbery charges after employees of stores in two communities told police they caught the suspects in the act of shoplifting and then chased them down.

Franklin Fleming Jr., 57, of Youngstown was arrested by Boardman Police on Thursday after a loss prevention officer at Marc's told police that Fleming tried to leave the store with two bottles of transmission fluid.

The loss prevention officer says when she identified herself, Fleming pushed her out of the way and began to run.

She says Fleming fell down after she grabbed his jacket.

Two nearby witnesses helped hold Fleming down on the ground until police arrived.

Two employees of the Parkman Road Sparkle Market reported a similar shoplifting incident to Warren police on the same day.

A worker in the grocery store tells police he saw Kevin Robinson, 47, stuffing meat into his jacket.

When confronted, Robinson ran out of the store and was chased by two employees into the parking lot, according to the report.

One of the employees tells police that when he grabbed Robinson from behind in a “bear hug”, Robinson butted him in the face with the back of his head.

The employees pulled Robinson to the ground and held him until police arrived on the scene and took him into custody.

Managers from both stores are reviewing surveillance to see if the incidents were recorded on video.

  • Sports ScoresMore>>

  • Scrappers offense too much for State College

    Scrappers offense too much for State College

    Sunday, June 25 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-06-25 21:37:50 GMT
    The Mahoning Valley Scrappers continued their hottest start in years with a 9-2 win over the State College Spikes on Saturday night. Samad Taylor, Will Benson and Clark Scolamiero all drove in two runs as Mahoning Valley rallied from an early deficit to pick up their third straight win. State College would jump out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. With one out, Tyler Lancaster doubled. Edwin Figuera then hit the next pitch over the Spikes bullpen in left field for...More >>
    The Mahoning Valley Scrappers continued their hottest start in years with a 9-2 win over the State College Spikes on Saturday night. Samad Taylor, Will Benson and Clark Scolamiero all drove in two runs as Mahoning Valley rallied from an early deficit to pick up their third straight win. State College would jump out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. With one out, Tyler Lancaster doubled. Edwin Figuera then hit the next pitch over the Spikes bullpen in left field for...More >>

  • Scrappers make it back to back wins on Gonzalez's big night

    Scrappers make it back to back wins on Gonzalez's big night

    Sunday, June 25 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-06-25 15:51:56 GMT

    Oscar Gonzalez's second home run of the game in the seventh inning lifts the Scrappers past Auburn 5-4, making it back-to-back wins for Mahoning Valley.

    More >>

    Oscar Gonzalez's second home run of the game in the seventh inning lifts the Scrappers past Auburn 5-4, making it back-to-back wins for Mahoning Valley.

    More >>

  • Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:04:07 GMT

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms