Marc's and Sparkle employees chase, tackle suspected shoplifters

Two men are jailed in two counties on robbery charges after employees of stores in two communities told police they caught the suspects in the act of shoplifting and then chased them down.

Franklin Fleming Jr., 57, of Youngstown was arrested by Boardman Police on Thursday after a loss prevention officer at Marc's told police that Fleming tried to leave the store with two bottles of transmission fluid.

The loss prevention officer says when she identified herself, Fleming pushed her out of the way and began to run.

She says Fleming fell down after she grabbed his jacket.

Two nearby witnesses helped hold Fleming down on the ground until police arrived.

Two employees of the Parkman Road Sparkle Market reported a similar shoplifting incident to Warren police on the same day.

A worker in the grocery store tells police he saw Kevin Robinson, 47, stuffing meat into his jacket.

When confronted, Robinson ran out of the store and was chased by two employees into the parking lot, according to the report.

One of the employees tells police that when he grabbed Robinson from behind in a “bear hug”, Robinson butted him in the face with the back of his head.

The employees pulled Robinson to the ground and held him until police arrived on the scene and took him into custody.

Managers from both stores are reviewing surveillance to see if the incidents were recorded on video.