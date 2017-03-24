CEO says West Coast Chill will bring pride and jobs back to Youngstown

Speaking at the Regional Chamber Good Morning Youngstown event on Friday, West Coast Chill CEO Mitchell Joseph said the total Youngstown project will be a beverage technology complex.

The chill can project is being developed on eight city blocks along Lane Avenue. Plans call for a bottling plant and at least three other buildings. CEO Mitchel Joseph says the company is also working with Youngstown State University on a student internship program.



"So young engineers and product managers, marketing and advertising will all have an internship role in the summertime at the complex," Joseph said.

Because the site is not undeveloped open land, it's going to require a lot of pre-construction work.

"The moment we started digging we hit underground wires, underground piping. You're shutting down Lane Avenue, so there's a lot of work that has to be done on the infrastructure before we can show a lot of progress," said Joseph.

The company has also made another land acquisition on the east side in order to gain access to rail service. Plans call for a 150,000 square foot warehouse at the former Watson Terminal between Logan Avenue and Albert Street.

"You can run a rail right into the building and that way ship to Florida, ship up to Boston at a much lesser rate," Joseph said.

In his remarks to the Chamber gathering, Joseph outlined a bright future for chill can in Youngstown. "This is the holy grail of the beverage industry and again it's going to bring a lot of pride and a lot of jobs back to the city of Youngstown,".



