Two teens shot on Youngstown's South Side - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two teens shot on Youngstown's South Side

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police converged on a South Side neighborhood following a Friday afternoon shooting that seriously wounded two teenagers.

Police say the victims, who police say are around 18 or 19-years-old, were shot on the 3500 block of Hillman Street, near the intersection of West Ravenwood shortly before 4:00 p.m.

Detectives say there are two suspects who they believe were dropped off at the scene of the shooting.

Police say both victims were conscious when they were transported by ambulance to the trauma unit at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

There is no word on the names of the victims, but as of Friday night, they were in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:08 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:08:11 GMT

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

    More >>

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

    More >>

  • Organizers say 47,000 attended Super Nats

    Organizers say 47,000 attended Super Nats

    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:21:30 GMT

    Organizers of the Hot Rod Super Nationals at the Canfield Fairgrounds overcame some rainy weather on Friday to end with a strong finish by Sunday. 

    More >>

    Organizers of the Hot Rod Super Nationals at the Canfield Fairgrounds overcame some rainy weather on Friday to end with a strong finish by Sunday. 

    More >>

  • Air bag maker Takata files for bankruptcy in Japan, US

    Air bag maker Takata files for bankruptcy in Japan, US

    Sunday, June 25 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-06-26 00:53:19 GMT
    Drowning in a sea of lawsuits and recall costs, Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. is expected seek bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the United States early Monday.More >>
    Drowning in a sea of lawsuits and recall costs, Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. is expected seek bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the United States early Monday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms