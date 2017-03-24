Two teens shot on Youngstown's South Side

Youngstown police converged on a South Side neighborhood following a Friday afternoon shooting that seriously wounded two teenagers.

Police say the victims, who police say are around 18 or 19-years-old, were shot on the 3500 block of Hillman Street, near the intersection of West Ravenwood shortly before 4:00 p.m.

Detectives say there are two suspects who they believe were dropped off at the scene of the shooting.

Police say both victims were conscious when they were transported by ambulance to the trauma unit at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

There is no word on the names of the victims, but as of Friday night, they were in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.