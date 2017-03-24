Ohio Attorney General calls U.S. health care system 'broken' - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio Attorney General calls U.S. health care system 'broken'

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
WARREN, Ohio -

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine was in Warren on Friday and tells 21 News that while he never knew much about President Donald Trump's proposed health care plan, he's always been in favor of getting rid of the Affordable Care Act.

In plain and simple terms Attorney General DeWine feels America's current healthcare system is broken.

He says Obamacare is on a crash cart and is ready to flat line.

"The problem with Obamacare is it just kind of imploded and we have a number of insurance companies that we're getting out of different markets, and so unless something is done it's just going to blow up frankly," Attorney General DeWine said.

DeWine said in the past he's taken steps along with other attorneys general to try and replace the Affordable Care Act, but they were not uccessful.

"I made no secret of that when I became Attorney General.  One of the first things I did was file an action to join other states to get rid of it.  We lost that 5 to 4 in the United States Supreme Court.  So it needs to be replaced, and what I hope is that Congress will come up with something that is strong and that takes care of people.  But at the same time gets rid of some of the mandates that people find objectionable," Attorney General DeWine said.

But one thing that DeWine feels is important to continue to provide is the Medicaid expansion so that those hooked on heroin during this epidemic can work to try and clean up their lives, and still find the help they need.

DeWine said, "We need more treatment in the state.  We need to have people who can actually get into the treatment so I certainly do have a concern about that."

DeWine was in town as the featured speaker at Trumbull County's Educational Service Center's annual Civic Day program.

The program was held at a packed banquet hall at DiVieste's on North River Road in Warren.

