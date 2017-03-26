State Rep. urging quick completion of I-680 Route 164 interchange

A state lawmaker says he'll ask the Ohio Department of Transportation if it can expedite a $6.5 million road construction project due to safety concerns for those who drive I-680 near Western Reserve Road.

State Representative John Boccieri (D-Poland) tells 21 News he would like ODOT to see if anything can be done to move up the timetable for completing a project that would add an interchange from I-680 to State Route 164 in Beaver Township.

Currently, the last exit from southbound 680 before the Ohio Turnpike is at Western Reserve Road.

The District 4 ODOT office completed safety studies over the last several years identifying traffic congestion at the Western Reserve Road exit ramp, that at times is so heavy the overflow is often pouring out onto the freeway, according to Rep. Boccieri.

Data from the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments show that between 2012 and 2014, there were 11 traffic accidents on the exit ramp and and nearby southbound lanes of I-680 just north of Western Reserve Road.

A study concluded the new interchange is needed and was approved for Fiscal Year 2018 which begins this July.

The new exit ramp will improve southern traffic flow and improve safety by reducing congestion at the Western Reserve Road exit, according to Boccieri.

Boccieri says he understands that all funding is in place for the project and the legislature is likely to vote to send the Transportation budget to the Governor in the next 2 weeks, but he says final completion of the project is still two-and-a-half years away.

“I travel this route often and there is significant danger to motorists when the exit ramp traffic is backed up onto the freeway,” Rep Boccieri said. “In my estimation, this project could not begin soon enough.”

The addition of the Route 164 interchange is part of a three-phase project which includes replacement of the 164 bridge over I-680, pavement reconstruction, a roundabout, widening and new lane configurations along State Route 164.

The roundabout would be located at the intersection of SR 164 and Route 626 between I-680 and the turnpike.

It's estimated that between 10,000 and 20,000 vehicles travel SR 164 each day between Western Reserve Road and the site of the proposed interchange.

“ODOT estimates this interchange to cost roughly $6.5 million but when it comes to safety every penny of this funding is wisely spent,” Rep Boccieri concluded.

"Personally, I'm going to ask ODOT to see if they can expedite the project if all engineering studies are in place," Boccieri told 21 News.