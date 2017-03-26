Campaign to reach out to immigrants who may be crime victims

State College blanked the Scrappers 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.More >>
Randal Grichuk homered in his return to the majors, Yadier Molina had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Sunday night.More >>
Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins are on top of the AL Central again.More >>
Brian Dozier hit a leadoff homer off closer Cody Allen to break an eighth-inning tie and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians for the second straight day, 4-2 on Saturday.More >>
Federico Higuain scored two more goals and the Columbus Crew beat the Montreal Impact 4-1 on Saturday night.More >>
Officials say a research center at Penn State aiming to prevent child abuse and improve treatment should open in a few months.More >>
A hospital and health care system based in western Pennsylvania is dealing with a cyberattack that's being described as "widespread."More >>
Federal prosecutors say a 90-year-old man who escaped from a Maryland prison in 1970 has been indicted for Social Security fraud in Philadelphia.More >>
A Pennsylvania homeowner who plays taps through loudspeakers every night must limit the activity.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man who they say struck a trooper with his car during a traffic stop.More >>
A Pennsylvania police chief has been hospitalized following a fireworks accident at the town's fireman's carnival.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police have been investigating the death of an 8-year-old girl who was riding on an all-terrain vehicle driven by her father.More >>
Police say a 9-year-old boy has died after a fire broke out at his home in Pennsylvania.More >>
UberEATS and McDonald's are beginning food delivery from 44 of the fast-food chain's Pittsburgh-area restaurants.More >>
Cincinnati officials this week will consider whether the city should join those allowing medical marijuana cultivation as the state begins to permit it.More >>
SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.More >>
Weather officials have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Pennsylvania during Friday's storms, causing some property damage but no reported injuries.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
