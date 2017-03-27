McDonald Schools offer grief counseling for classmates of eighth grader

Arrangements are being made to have grief counseling available to classmates and staff at McDonald High School for those who knew eighth grader Anna Booth.

High school principal Gary Carkido tells 21 News that 13-year-old Anna passed away on Sunday following a battle with liver cancer.

Anna learned of her diagnosis two days after Christmas.

The school, members of the McDonald Village community and people from other communities have rallied in support of the teen, organizing fundraisers to help pay her medical bills.

“Anna's Army” GoFundMe page was created to help raise money as well.

A huge crowd turned out in January when supporters dedicated the McDonald - Mineral Ridge basketball game to Anna.

Principal Carkido says his office is working with the Trumbull County Educational Service Center to make counseling available at the high school for those requesting it.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized and will be announced later.