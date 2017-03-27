Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest joins NBC

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway line

Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."

Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homes

Native American tribes and environmental groups preparing a legal battle to stop President Donald Trump from dismantling Utah's new national monument will face a tougher challenge than anticipated.

Lawsuits over new Utah monument to test president's power

Republicans are touting that premiums would go down under their health care legislation, but that reflects insurance that would cover a smaller share of the cost of medical bills.

GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance costs to rise

Firefighters are bracing for more high winds Wednesday as they try to slow a southern Utah wildfire that has burned 13 homes and forced the evacuation of 1,500 people.

Arizona wildfire forces thousands of people from their homes

A handwritten musical composition by Al Capone are among the items up for bid Saturday in the "Gangsters, Outlaws and Lawmen" auction in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ABC says it has reached a settlement with a South Dakota meat producer that filed a more than $1 billion lawsuit against the network over its reports on a beef product that critics dubbed "pink slime.".

NEW YORK (AP) - Former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest has joined NBC News as an analyst, making his debut Monday on the "Today" show.

Earnest was the last of former President Barack Obama's press secretaries, serving in the role from 2014 until the end of Obama's presidency. He worked in Obama's press office throughout his two terms as president.

He joined Obama's campaign as the communications director for his Iowa campaign in 2007.

Earnest will also appear on MSNBC, and was on "Morning Joe" on Monday morning.

