Youngstown man sentenced for interfering with firefighters

A Youngstown man has been sentenced to more prison time after pleading guilty to a charge filed the night a Youngstown firefighter was shot while on the job.

As his trial got underway on Monday, Cameron Dyer pleaded guilty to disrupting public services for arguing with firefighters while they were battling a house fire on Halleck Street last December.

Judge Lou D'Apolito immediately sentenced Dyer to one year in prison, which will be added to the thirty year term he is serving in prison for an earlier drug conviction.

One firefighter was wounded in the leg when someone fired several shots at the scene of the fire.

No one has been charged in the shooting, but the investigation is continuing.