YSU names new men's basketball coach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

As 21 Sports reported on Saturday, Jerrod Calhoun, who led Fairmont State University to the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championship game, has been named the 13th men's basketball head coach at Youngstown State University.

"Jerrod Calhoun brings every attribute that we were looking for in a head coach to our basketball program," Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ron Strollo said. "Not only does he have an enormously successful track record as a head coach, he also has experience with a high-major Division I program as an assistant coach, strong regional recruiting ties and a passion to be at Youngstown State. Jerrod is highly motivated to build our program, connect with our community and make a positive impact on the lives of our student-athletes."

Calhoun, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, spent the last five seasons as the head coach at Fairmont State and accumulated an overall record of 124-38. 

He guided FSU to the NCAA Division II Tournament in each of the last three years and four times overall. The Falcons won at least 20 games in each of his five seasons and won nearly 80 percent of their conference games.

