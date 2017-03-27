Expansion project underway at Hollywood Gaming - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Expansion project underway at Hollywood Gaming

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

The Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Race Course is expanding once again.

More spinning chances and lucky max bet pushes will soon be added to the gaming floor.

Fifty new video lottery terminals along with a high limit area will help expand the gaming floor.

“There will be more availability in our video lottery terminal product so when guests come now on the weekend, or high volume days, there will just be more games to choose from," said Mike Galle, Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Race Course General Manager.

Adding the additional space will make the racino more comfortable for the public. 

This new expansion will be the racino's third project in the last three years bringing the grand total of games to 1,030.

“We have added an additional 20 percent in our product, so that's about 180 units if you look at it that way," said Galle.

Construction started Monday with crews building some of the new video lottery terminals.

Even with construction underway, the public will not see most of the work being done.

“The guests really aren't going to see a whole lot. A lot of the construction is going to happen behind the scenes for about the first six to seven weeks. After that, we will take down the wall, add the carpeting and move all the machines in," said Galle.

Overall, the new additions will be a $1.7 million investment into the racino.

The entire expansion project is expected to take 10 weeks and will be complete by early June. 

