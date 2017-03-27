Juror: Penn State ex-president's email was key evidence

Trevor Bauer pitched into the seventh inning, Michael Brantley drove in two runs and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Wednesday night in manager Terry Francona's return to the team.More >>
Trevor Bauer pitched into the seventh inning, Michael Brantley drove in two runs and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Wednesday night in manager Terry Francona's return to the team.More >>
Jose Osuna doubled twice and drove in two runs and rookie Josh Bell hit his 15th homer of the season as the Pittsburgh Pirates jumped on Tampa Bay's Blake Snell early in a 6-2 victory on Wednesday night.More >>
Jose Osuna doubled twice and drove in two runs and rookie Josh Bell hit his 15th homer of the season as the Pittsburgh Pirates jumped on Tampa Bay's Blake Snell early in a 6-2 victory on Wednesday night.More >>
Adrian Beltre hit his 450th career home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that sent the Texas Rangers over the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
Adrian Beltre hit his 450th career home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that sent the Texas Rangers over the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
David Freese misplayed a groundball at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.More >>
David Freese misplayed a groundball at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.More >>
State College blanked the Scrappers 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.More >>
State College blanked the Scrappers 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.More >>
PPG and its corporate foundation have donated $7.5 million to Pittsburgh's Carnegie Science Center, the largest gift ever given to the interactive museum.More >>
PPG and its corporate foundation have donated $7.5 million to Pittsburgh's Carnegie Science Center, the largest gift ever given to the interactive museum.More >>
A former youth football coach in suburban Philadelphia has been charged with sexually assaulting three children.More >>
A former youth football coach in suburban Philadelphia has been charged with sexually assaulting three children.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman who overdosed on opioids while pregnant and had to undergo a cesarean section is being charged with assault on her unborn child.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman who overdosed on opioids while pregnant and had to undergo a cesarean section is being charged with assault on her unborn child.More >>
The owners of the Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island nuclear plant have formally notified regulators and a regional power grid operator of their previously announced intentions to close the plant.More >>
The owners of the Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island nuclear plant have formally notified regulators and a regional power grid operator of their previously announced intentions to close the plant.More >>
A coalition of groups demanding that a white former police officer be tried a third time in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist plans a protest at the University of Cincinnati.More >>
A coalition of groups demanding that a white former police officer be tried a third time in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist plans a protest at the University of Cincinnati.More >>
Two teenage girls are wanted for the armed robberies of two cabbies and two tourists in eastern Pennsylvania last week.More >>
Two teenage girls are wanted for the armed robberies of two cabbies and two tourists in eastern Pennsylvania last week.More >>
The trial of a Pennsylvania pediatrician charged with indecently assaulted a woman while examining her infant has opened with his defense attorney claiming at least one of his accusers is in it for the money.More >>
The trial of a Pennsylvania pediatrician charged with indecently assaulted a woman while examining her infant has opened with his defense attorney claiming at least one of his accusers is in it for the money.More >>
A toddler has died a day after being found unresponsive in a relative's pond in northeastern Pennsylvania.More >>
A toddler has died a day after being found unresponsive in a relative's pond in northeastern Pennsylvania.More >>
Philadelphia police and the medical examiner are investigating human remains found at a construction site.More >>
Philadelphia police and the medical examiner are investigating human remains found at a construction site.More >>
The pastor of a church that rejects modern medicine is due in court in Pennsylvania on a charge that he failed to report suspected abuse when his 2-year-old granddaughter died of pneumonia.More >>
The pastor of a church that rejects modern medicine is due in court in Pennsylvania on a charge that he failed to report suspected abuse when his 2-year-old granddaughter died of pneumonia.More >>
The reporter who interrupted a White House briefing to complain about the Trump administration's treatment of the press says he's tired of being bullied.More >>
The reporter who interrupted a White House briefing to complain about the Trump administration's treatment of the press says he's tired of being bullied.More >>
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.More >>
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.More >>
A new baby gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo finally has a name and his mother picked it out.More >>
A new baby gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo finally has a name and his mother picked it out.More >>
Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.More >>
Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.More >>