Heated moments over future of Youngstown post office

Some heated moments took place Monday regarding the future of a post office on Youngstown's north side.

A public hearing was held after postal officials told the city they were considering relocating from the branch on Guadalupe Avenue. Officials with the post office say it's a cost saving measure and asked for ideas of where to relocate.

But, during the hearing, Councilman Nathaniel Pinkard called the meeting a "sham."

"They're telling us a final decision has not been made. However, the tone of this meeting certainly appears to me that the decision has already been made and this meeting is just a formality for an already forgone deal," said Pinkard.

Representing the U.S Postal Service for the meeting was Real Estate Specialist David Wolff who said a decision had not been made.

Wolff said public comments are encouraged for the next 30 days.

