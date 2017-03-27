Warren golfer building an impressive resume at the age of 9

In 2015, at the age of seven, Gianna Clemente won the U.S. Kids World Championship.

Two years later, not much has changed. Gianna is still amazing on the golf course and this Sunday can add another title to her resume.

"I picked up a club at two, started playing tournaments at five and I won the world championship at seven," said Clemente.

The Warren native is considered the best nine-year-old golfer in the country. She's played in 90 tournaments and won nearly 80 of them.

“Just hard work. My dad coaches me and he helps me and hard work pays off, so when I work hard some days that I get better and I improve my swing," said Clemente.

Not many nine-year-olds work harder than Gianna. She's on the course or driving range four to five days a week.

“You can teach the golf swing, but you can’t teach that drive and being competitive," said Gianna's father, Patrick. "That can’t come from me or anybody in the family. Golf runs in our family. I played in college and my brother did, but the drive and competitiveness have to come from Gia. We do spend a lot of time together out on the course. But when she’s playing against other kids, or just practicing herself, it’s rare I think to see kids that are six, eight, nine-years-old with that kind of focus that will be out chipping and putting for three or four hours or waking you up first thing in the morning, at quarter to seven, saying dad take me to the range. That doesn’t happen that early and I think that’s somewhat unique and it’s not something I can teach," he said.

Because of that competitive drive, Gianna is teeing it up a notch, now competing in events against girls that are 12 and 13-years-old.

“When I play against girls like that, it just motivates me to get better. Not to try to beat them, but kind of. Because I love winning. Because I’m so competitive," said Gianna.

Those competitive juices will be flowing Sunday when Gianna tests her skills in the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt National Championship at Augusta National. 80,000 young golfers tried to qualify, Gianna is one of only 80 who made it.

“Yeah I want to win, but I don’t want to be too focused on winning because just being there is an opportunity to just be happy and enjoy it," said Gianna.

“The experience is going to be great. While I’ve been there as a spectator, there going to drive us down Magnolia Lane together. Access you don’t typically get and that’s going to be special. Watching her go on the driving range is one thing, but hitting putts on 18 green, that’s going to be special. The putts are; the 15 footer is the Sunday pin placement. They putt to that pin placement, that’s the 15 footer, the 30 footer is on the back of the green. The final stage, is drive, chip and then putt. And then they go out on 18 green. That’s really, really unique. You just don’t get to do those things. It’s going to be fun to be there and watch," said Patrick.

Gianna also has some other motivation to play well. She is one of 50 young golfers taking part in the Win Green Campaign. The goal is to raise $100,000 for St. Jude Hospital and a young girl named Sadie Keller who has leukemia. Gianna says it's pretty incredible to be part of such a great cause.

“It makes me feel happy that I raised money for them and it makes them better," she said.

“She’s developing personal friendships and also a greater cause. Last year, she had the chance to meet Cason Crow and she was only seven at the time. Watching her interact with him and start to understand the gravity of raising $25,000 or $100,000 for St. Jude and that family, she may not fully grasp it, but I think she’s getting close and it’s obviously a great cause, a great message for her to be part of," said Patrick.

If you would like to help Gianna reach her goal, there are two ways you can donate. Pledge a donation based on her 2017 tournament performances or select a one-time donation. You can do that online at WINGREENCAMPAIGN.COM