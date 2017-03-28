Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor's paid leave may be linked - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor's paid leave may be linked to federal case

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

An update to a story 21 News was the first to tell you about on Monday.

Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Marty Desmond remains on paid administrative leave, and his boss Paul Gains refuses to comment on the reason why.

But sources tell 21 News the investigation into Desmond's status could be tied to a federal lawsuit filed by Kalilo Robinson of Youngstown and his attorney James Wise.

That lawsuit we're told was recently dismissed with no settlement.

Robinson was suing prosecutors Dawn Cantalamessa and Shawn Burns for malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

He alleged the Mahoning County prosecutors violated his rights because he refused to testify in a murder case.

It's unclear how Desmond is allegedly tied to the case.

Desmond is supposed to have a pre-disciplinary hearing on Friday to determine what discipline he will face.

    Young drivers in Ohio could have to wait an additional six month to get their licenses.  It's part of a new bill sponsored by Ohio State Representative, Gary Scherer (R) and Representative Michael Sheehy (D).  In 2016, approximately 8,300 injuries and fatalities occurred in Ohio teen driver crashes. This is a 15 percent increase from 2014 and equates to an average of 23 injuries or fatalities every day involving a teen driver. The bill proposes extending the permit phase ...

    53 year-old Mark Schass was killed Thursday morning in a fiery crash along I-76. If pictures speak a thousand words, the ones posted to Schaas Facebook page show a passion for everything sports.

    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-06-30 03:22:45 GMT
    At home we consider them man's best friend.   But on the home front bomb sniffing canines are essential in detecting explosives and helping fight the war on terrorism. We traveled down to Reynoldsburg, Ohio just outside of Columbus where canines from several states went through rigorous training to see if their noses could pass the sniff test. On this particular day at the headquarters of the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office -- Labrador Retrievers had the run of the place...More >>
