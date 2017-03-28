Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor's paid leave may be linked to federal case

An update to a story 21 News was the first to tell you about on Monday.

Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Marty Desmond remains on paid administrative leave, and his boss Paul Gains refuses to comment on the reason why.

But sources tell 21 News the investigation into Desmond's status could be tied to a federal lawsuit filed by Kalilo Robinson of Youngstown and his attorney James Wise.

That lawsuit we're told was recently dismissed with no settlement.

Robinson was suing prosecutors Dawn Cantalamessa and Shawn Burns for malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

He alleged the Mahoning County prosecutors violated his rights because he refused to testify in a murder case.

It's unclear how Desmond is allegedly tied to the case.

Desmond is supposed to have a pre-disciplinary hearing on Friday to determine what discipline he will face.