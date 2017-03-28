Baseball: YSU vs. Bowling Green

Anthony Santoro hit a pair of sacrifice flies, and the Youngstown State baseball team won for the third straight game with a 3-1 victory at Bowling Green on Tuesday afternoon.

Javier Alvarez pitched five shutout innings in his first career start, and five relievers followed to hold the Falcons to one run in the pitchers' duel. Joe King came on to pitch a scoreless ninth inning to earn his ninth save.

The teams combined for 10 hits, and YSU's Trey Bridis and Web Charles both had two hits.

Bridis and Charles started the top of the fifth off with back-to-back singles to put Penguins at the corners, and Santoro followed with his first sacrifice fly to left field to plate Bridis. Bridis was then hit by a pitch and went to third on another Charles single in the seventh to set up Santoro's second sacrifice fly.

YSU added a run in the top of the eighth to go up 3-0 when Lorenzo Arcuri led off with a walk, stole second and scored on Bridis' two-out double.

Bowling Green loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth inning with two walks and a hit batsman, but Jesse Slinger came on to hold the Falcons to just one run. Slinger allowed a sacrifice fly to Joe McGuinness and followed that up with a ground out, a walk and a foul out. The Falcons left the bases loaded in the eighth and stranded 11 runners in the game.

Youngstown State will begin a three-game Horizon League series at Northern Kentucky on Friday at 3 p.m.

Source: Youngstown State University