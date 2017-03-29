Another step forward to bring Claudia Hoerig back to Trumbull Co - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Another step forward to bring Claudia Hoerig back to Trumbull Co.

Posted: Updated:
By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
Connect
Maj. Karl Hoerig Maj. Karl Hoerig
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Those fighting for justice for U.S. Air Force Major Karl Hoerig said that there was great news out of Brazil Tuesday. The process to bring back Claudia Hoerig to stand trial in Trumbull County is moving forward.

The Supreme Federal Court of Brazil voted 4-1 in favor of extraditing Hoerig to face an aggravated murder charge for her husband's death 10 years ago.

The Justice for Karl Hoerig Facebook page cited a news article that the court set stipulations that Hoerig should not receive the death penalty or life in prison, which are not allowed in Brazil, she should not serve more than 30 years and her time already served behind bars in Brazil should count towards her sentence.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said that he is tasked with enforcing Ohio law.

"I'm going to review it but the law provides a life sentence not a Brazilian sentence."

She does not face the death penalty in this case.

Congressman Tim Ryan reiterated that Hoerig's extradition is not a done deal.

In a statement, Ryan said "This is a big step forward but there are more steps in the process. Claudia's lawyers may still have opportunities to appeal and even after her case is out of the Brazilian court system, the Brazilian executive branch has a say in whether extradition proceeds (much like our State Department has the final say of extraditions of U.S. nationals). We must keep up the fight and keep the world's attention focused on bringing Claudia to justice."
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Ohio bill proposes new regulations for young drivers

    Ohio bill proposes new regulations for young drivers

    Young drivers in Ohio could have to wait an additional six month to get their licenses.  It's part of a new bill sponsored by Ohio State Representative, Gary Scherer (R) and Representative Michael Sheehy (D).  In 2016, approximately 8,300 injuries and fatalities occurred in Ohio teen driver crashes. This is a 15 percent increase from 2014 and equates to an average of 23 injuries or fatalities every day involving a teen driver. The bill proposes extending the permit phase ...

    More >>

    Young drivers in Ohio could have to wait an additional six month to get their licenses.  It's part of a new bill sponsored by Ohio State Representative, Gary Scherer (R) and Representative Michael Sheehy (D).  In 2016, approximately 8,300 injuries and fatalities occurred in Ohio teen driver crashes. This is a 15 percent increase from 2014 and equates to an average of 23 injuries or fatalities every day involving a teen driver. The bill proposes extending the permit phase ...

    More >>

  • Power restored to most Valley residents after hundreds left in the dark

    Power restored to most Valley residents after hundreds left in the dark

    Friday, June 30 2017 5:09 AM EDT2017-06-30 09:09:15 GMT

    Thunderstorms that rolled through the Mahoning and Shenango Valley left hundreds of homes and businesses without electricity Thursday night and Friday morning. As of 11 p.m. Thursday First Energy reported more than 630 outages. The bulk of those outages were in Mahoning County where 417 were without power.  The hardest hit area was Austintown Township. 156 were out in Columbiana County, 46 in Trumbull County and 17 in Mercer County. FirstEnergy estmated that po...

    More >>

    Thunderstorms that rolled through the Mahoning and Shenango Valley left hundreds of homes and businesses without electricity Thursday night and Friday morning. As of 11 p.m. Thursday First Energy reported more than 630 outages. The bulk of those outages were in Mahoning County where 417 were without power.  The hardest hit area was Austintown Township. 156 were out in Columbiana County, 46 in Trumbull County and 17 in Mercer County. FirstEnergy estmated that po...

    More >>

  • More court challenges expected for Trump's new travel ban

    More court challenges expected for Trump's new travel ban

    Friday, June 30 2017 5:06 AM EDT2017-06-30 09:06:47 GMT
    While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.More >>
    While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms