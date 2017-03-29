Another step forward to bring Claudia Hoerig back to Trumbull Co.

Those fighting for justice for U.S. Air Force Major Karl Hoerig said that there was great news out of Brazil Tuesday. The process to bring back Claudia Hoerig to stand trial in Trumbull County is moving forward.

The Supreme Federal Court of Brazil voted 4-1 in favor of extraditing Hoerig to face an aggravated murder charge for her husband's death 10 years ago.

The Justice for Karl Hoerig Facebook page cited a news article that the court set stipulations that Hoerig should not receive the death penalty or life in prison, which are not allowed in Brazil, she should not serve more than 30 years and her time already served behind bars in Brazil should count towards her sentence.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said that he is tasked with enforcing Ohio law.

"I'm going to review it but the law provides a life sentence not a Brazilian sentence."

She does not face the death penalty in this case.

Congressman Tim Ryan reiterated that Hoerig's extradition is not a done deal.

In a statement, Ryan said "This is a big step forward but there are more steps in the process. Claudia's lawyers may still have opportunities to appeal and even after her case is out of the Brazilian court system, the Brazilian executive branch has a say in whether extradition proceeds (much like our State Department has the final say of extraditions of U.S. nationals). We must keep up the fight and keep the world's attention focused on bringing Claudia to justice."

