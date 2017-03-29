Luke Holko continuing to beat odds seven years later

Young drivers in Ohio could have to wait an additional six month to get their licenses. It's part of a new bill sponsored by Ohio State Representative, Gary Scherer (R) and Representative Michael Sheehy (D). In 2016, approximately 8,300 injuries and fatalities occurred in Ohio teen driver crashes. This is a 15 percent increase from 2014 and equates to an average of 23 injuries or fatalities every day involving a teen driver. The bill proposes extending the permit phase ...More >>
A Youngstown heating and cooling company could be facing trouble in the Valley.More >>
A Warren teen and his mother are in trouble after a police pursuit that led officers to the boy's home. Police charged 33-year-old Nichole McCauley with obstructing justice and endangering children Wednesday night after they say she tried to hide her 14-year-old son from officers. According to a police report, police pursued a car fled that from an attempted traffic stop on Hall Street NW. Police say the car crashed near Parkman and Summit, and the driver bailed out and ran away. ...More >>
Ohio's Auditor of State Dave Yost has issued a correction to an earlier media release which issued a finding against former Wellsville Mayor Susan Haugh. The original statement issued last week said that an audit uncovered a $109 reimbursement to the former mayor for alcohol purchases made during a 2014 employee Christmas party at Abdalla's Steak House. A corrected statement issued on Thursday now says that no findings were made against Haugh. The finding for recov...More >>
Corey Kluber allowed three hits and struck out 12 in eight innings to help the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 on Thursday.More >>
Trevor Bauer pitched into the seventh inning, Michael Brantley drove in two runs and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Wednesday night in manager Terry Francona's return to the team.More >>
Jose Osuna doubled twice and drove in two runs and rookie Josh Bell hit his 15th homer of the season as the Pittsburgh Pirates jumped on Tampa Bay's Blake Snell early in a 6-2 victory on Wednesday night.More >>
Adrian Beltre hit his 450th career home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that sent the Texas Rangers over the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
David Freese misplayed a groundball at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.More >>
The reporter who interrupted a White House briefing to complain about the Trump administration's treatment of the press says he's tired of being bullied.More >>
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.More >>
A new baby gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo finally has a name and his mother picked it out.More >>
Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.More >>
