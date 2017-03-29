McDonald's Rasile set to play in prestigious tournament overseas

McDonald freshman Zach Rasile is believed to be the first area basketball player to ever participate in the Junior International World Championships.

The tournament, featuring some of the best freshman and sophomores from Ohio, takes place next month in Italy over a five day period.

Rasile, who set the season record for most three point baskets, joins a select group guys who've played in this event including LeBron James, Kosta Koufas and Jerad Sullinger.