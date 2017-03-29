No cellphones backstage for accountants after Oscar flub

The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

Chicago police and federal agents are collaborating in an initiative to stem the flow of illegal guns in the city as part of efforts to curb rampant violence.

The U.S. Mint has proposed a new $1 coin with designs honoring a landmark anti-discrimination law that passed in territorial Alaska in 1945 and the Alaska Native woman influential in the law's passage.

The Trump administration's travel ban has dealt a harsh blow to the Iranian-American community, where family ties run strong and friends and loved ones regularly shuttle between Los Angeles and Tehran.

Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.

Kidnapping charges filed against central Illinois man in connection with the disappearance of a visiting Chinese scholar last seen three weeks ago and who is believed by authorities to be dead.

By SANDY COHEN

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - PwC accountants won't be allowed to have their cellphones backstage during future Oscar telecasts.

Film academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs sent an email to academy members Wednesday detailing the new protocols for announcing Oscar winners developed after the best-picture flub at last month's Academy Awards. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences spokeswoman Teni Melidonian confirmed the authenticity of the email.

The academy's Board of Governors discussed its ongoing relationship with PwC, formerly known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, and established the new controls at a meeting Tuesday night. Besides banning cellphones, the academy is adding a third balloting partner to the telecast, and bringing in PwC's U.S. chairman to provide oversight.

PwC, which has handled Oscar balloting and other academy business for 83 years, has claimed responsibility for the biggest mistake in Oscar history. Balloting partner Brian Cullinan tweeted a photo of Emma Stone backstage moments before handing presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope for best picture. They announced "La La Land" as the winner, though "Moonlight" actually won.

Boone Isaacs blamed Cullinan's distraction for the error. PwC said that both he and partner Martha Ruiz failed to follow established protocols that night and did not act quickly enough to correct the error.

Traditionally, two PwC partners have overseen Oscar balloting and are the only two people who know the winners before they are announced live onstage. They're stationed on opposite sides of the Dolby Theatre stage, each with an identical set of winners' envelopes for the show's 24 categories.

Boone Isaacs said in her email Wednesday that a third balloting partner with knowledge of the winners will sit with the telecast director going forward. Balloting partners will also be required to participate in Oscar rehearsals, she said.

She called the 89th Academy Awards "the most extraordinary and memorable Oscars ceremony in decades" and said that academy officials have been working since then to develop the new protocols adopted Tuesday.

