Akron Children's Hospital reports fewer asthma-related admissions

Christian Abrigg of Canfield has lived with asthma for half of his life. It requires constant monitoring and frequent doctors visits.

"When I was eight-years-old, I was playing baseball just as the asthma started," said Abrigg.

Living with asthma can be scary.

Abrigg's asthma typically is induced when he plays sports or when his allergies flare up. Each year, more than a million people find themselves in the emergency department because of their condition.

"We have relied on the emergency room and we've already had to stay at Beeghly once this year, overnight, with an episode," said his mom Judy Abrigg.

Back in 2014, Akron Children's Hospital created a system-wide registry to track asthma patients.

They also launched a program called Easy Breathing to help diagnose patients, track how well they are able to control their symptoms and monitor follow-up care.

As a result, they've experienced a 15% decrease in the number of asthma patients visiting the ER and a 30% decrease in asthma-related hospitalizations.

"We are so thankful that we have places like Akron Children's, that we have great doctors in our area that are starting to realize how important it is that we keep this under control and we give children and adults a way to maintain it," said Abrigg.

This year, Akron Children's plans to further tackle this issue. They will make home visits to asthma patients to assess environmental causes that can worsen asthma.