Youngstown CEO discusses returning to 'neighborhood school' concept

Discussions are underway about making changes that could result in a different configuration of the Youngstown City School District.

The idea of bringing back neighborhood schools was discussed on Thursday during a community forum at Martin Luther King Elementary School.

Under the concept, students would attend schools closest to them, rather than traveling to specialized schools like Chaney.

School CEO Krish Mohip says bringing special programs like foreign languages, and STEM from certain schools, and into all of the buildings, is an idea being considered.

“I'm interested in providing STEM across the district, providing foreign languages across our district at the earliest ages. But before we go out there, I want to make sure it's something the community wants,” said Mohip.

Mohip also discussed the idea of the schools becoming "community schools”, which would mean opening the buildings for several hours before and after the school day, providing access to mental, behavioral, educational, and medical assets to families and communities.