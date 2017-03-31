Boardman man a suspect in violent robbery of elderly Warren shopper

A man from Boardman is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on $450,000 bond, accused of knocking down a 73-year-old woman outside a Warren store and dragging her purse away from her.

Police charged Kenneth Hubbard, 36, with aggravated robbery when they arrested him Thursday evening.

The victim tells officers she was outside her car after leaving the Family Dollar at 378 Elm Road at around 6:30 p.m. when the suspect, later identified as Hubbard, knocked her to the ground and grabbed her purse.

The woman says she tried to hold on to the purse as the suspect dragged her along the pavement.

She finally had to let go as the attacker ran away.

Police got a description of the suspect who was tracked down to 341 Scott Street, where police say they found him on the ground, curled up into the fetal position trying to conceal himself.

After identifying the suspect and reading him his rights, police say they asked Hubbard where he ditched the purse.

At first, Hubbard said he didn't know but then asked the officer what police could do for him.

The officer says he sat back in the cruiser until Hubbard spoke again.

According to police, Hubbard told him that he wanted the woman to get her prescription pills back, so he gave officers instructions that led them to the back porch of a vacant home at 434 Olive Street where the stolen purse was recovered.

Police visited St. Joseph Hospital where the victim had been taken and learned that x-rays indicated that she was suffering from a broken hip. More tests were being conducted to learn the full extent of the woman's injuries.

The victim told investigators that her pursed contained an envelope with $200 inside.

Detectives say they will review surveillance video from the Family Dollar as further evidence.

Hubbard was arraigned via video from the jail on Friday and pleaded not guilty.

He'll face another court hearing later.