Youngstown man sent to prison for deadly south side shooting

Youngstown man has been sentenced for his part in a murder on the city's South Side.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Lou D'Apolito sentenced 21-year-old Jason Heard to 28 years to life in prison on Friday.

In February, Heard was found guilty of complicity to commit aggravated murder and three counts of complicity to commit attempted murder.

Heard was one of three suspects accused of killing 33-year-old Thomas Owens, who was found shot in the head inside a car on West Myrtle Avenue in Youngstown in November 2015.

Four other people were injured in that shooting.

Leonard Savage, 22, has already been sentenced to 25 years-to-life after being convicted of complicity to commit aggravated murder and complicity to commit felonious assault for his part in the shooting.

Twenty-five-year-old Jawon Hymes still faces trial on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault.