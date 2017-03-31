Details: ODOT's Valley construction plans

The Ohio Department of Transportation is updating its plans for current and future road and bridge construction plans for the Mahoning Valley.

In addition to outlining the individual projects for Mahoning and Trumbull counties, ODOT has provided timetables and possible traffic restrictions.

In Columbiana County, ODOT will invest $19 million and have 25 different projects to resurface roads, repair landslides, replace several bridges and culverts, and assist local governments.

Below are the current and upcoming Mahoning and Trumbull County projects. See the associated maps for locations of the projects.

MAHONING COUNTY

Construction Costs: Active: $122.8 million Upcoming: $27 million

Total: $149.8 million

Mahoning County Active Projects

State Routes 14 & 534

Smith, Goshen & Green Townships

CONSTRUCTION COST: $1.5 million TOTAL COST: $1.5 million

START DATE: April 2017 COMPLETION DATE: August 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Microsurfacing of SR 14 from the Portage County line to the Columbiana County line and on SR 534 from just west of Pine Lake Rd. to SR 165. Project also includes microsurfacing on various routes in Portage County.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

State Route 46

Beaver, Green & Canfield Townships

CONSTRUCTION COST: $2.4 million TOTAL COST: $2.5 million

START DATE: April 2017 COMPLETION DATE: August 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Resurfacing of SR 46 between the Columbiana County line and the southern Canfield Corporation limit. Project also includes two bridge replacements one on SR 46 between Calla Rd. and W. Reserve Rd. and one on SR 46 just north of Western Reserve Rd.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: SR 46 will be closed for 21 days for each structure. All detours will be posted. Access to all residences and businesses will be maintained at all times throughout construction

US Route 62

City of Youngstown

CONSTRUCTION COST: $16.9 million TOTAL COST: $19.2 million

START DATE: April 2014 COMPLETION DATE: June 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Rehabilitation of the bridge on US 62 over SR 289, the Mahoning River and railroad. The rehabilitation includes replacing the deck, expansion joints and parapets as well as steel and concrete strengthening repairs. The ramps to Himrod Ave. will also be reconstructed as part of this project. Work completed in 2016 included the rehabilitation of the eastbound structure and pavement replacement of the ramp from South Ave. to US 62 eastbound and the US 62 eastbound ramp to Himrod Ave. Work to be completed in 2017 includes paving the westbound portion of the US 62 bridge, bridge painting, and bridge sealing.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. The eastbound exit ramp to Himrod Ave. will be closed for 7 days. All detours will be posted. Access to all residences and businesses will be maintained at all times throughout construction

US Route 62

City of Canfield; Canfield Township

CONSTRUCTION COST: $1.3 million TOTAL COST: $1.5 million

START DATE: MAY 2017 COMPLETION DATE: July 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Rehabilitation and widening of US 62 from Dartmouth Dr. to Sleepy Hollow Dr. Project includes resurfacing from Sleepy Hollow Dr. to the north Canfield Corporation limit.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

Interstate 76 & 80

Milton & Jackson Townships

CONSTRUCTION COST: $4.9 million TOTAL COST: $4.9 million

START DATE: April 2017 COMPLETION DATE: August 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Resurfacing of I-76 between the Portage County line and Bailey Rd. Project also includes miscellaneous bridge repairs on I-76 and I-80.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction of I-76 during non-peak hours. Northeast River Rd. will be closed for one weekend for a concrete bridge overlay. A detour will be posted. Access to all businesses and residences will be maintained at all times throughout construction.

Interstate 76

Milton Township

CONSTRUCTION COST: $2 million TOTAL COST: $2 million

START DATE: May 2017 COMPLETION DATE: Dec. 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Diamond grinding the I-76 bridge over Lake Milton. Project also includes bridge sealing throughout district.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: Various one-night ramp closures at different locations during bridge sealing. All detours will be posted. Access to all businesses will be maintained at all times throughout construction.

State Route 165

Village of Beloit; Smith Township

CONSTRUCTION COST: $300,000 TOTAL COST: $300,000

START DATE: April 2017 COMPLETION DATE: July 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Resurfacing of SR 165 between the Columbiana County line and the northern Beloit Corporation limit. The project also includes minor bridge repairs.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

State Route 534

Berlin & Goshen Townships

CONSTRUCTION COST: $1.3 million TOTAL COST: $1.3 million

START DATE: April 2017 COMPLETION DATE: August 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Resurfacing of SR 534 from just south of Calla Rd. to US 224. Project also includes asphalt overlays on SR 88 and SR 303 in Portage County.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

Interstate 80 *

Austintown, Weathersfield & Liberty Townships; City of Girard

CONSTRUCTION COST: $91.2 million TOTAL COST: $102.2 million

START DATE: June 2015 COMPLETION DATE: Sept. 2018

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Pavement replacement and widening on I-80 from four to six lanes between SR 46 and SR 193/Belmont Ave. in Trumbull County. The project also includes the widening and replacement of six bridges on I-80. Work completed in 2016 included the widening of the interior lanes of I-80 eastbound between SR 46 and US 422 and the replacement of the eastbound bridges just west of US 422. Work to be completed in 2017 includes the completion of the widening on I-80 eastbound and the start of the widening of I-80 westbound, including the replacement of the westbound bridges just west of US 422.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction of I-80 during peak travel times via crossovers or contra-flow traffic patterns. Various ramp closures will occur throughout construction. All detours will be posted. Access to all businesses will be maintained at all times throughout construction.

State Route 617

Springfield Township

CONSTRUCTION COST: $1 million TOTAL COST: $1.1 million

START DATE: May 2017 COMPLETION DATE: Sept. 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Resurfacing of SR 617 from SR 165 to the Pennsylvania State line. Project also includes minor bridge repairs.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

Mahoning County Upcoming Projects

12th Street

Village of Sebring

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST: $600,000

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST: $700,000

AWARD DATE: July 2017 COMPLETION DATE: August 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Resurfacing of 12th St. from the Columbiana County line to just north of W. Pine Lake Rd. Project also includes pavement repairs, replacing curbs and installing new ADA curbs.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

State Routes 46, 165, 170, 534 & 625

Canfield, Austintown, Boardman, Springfield, Milton, Goshen, Green & Beaver Townships

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST: $1.4 million

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST: $1.4 million

AWARD DATE: December 2017 COMPLETION DATE: August 2018

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Microssurfacing of SR 46 between US 62 to just south of Kirk Rd., SR 165 between SR 14 and SR 46, SR 170 between the Columbiana County line to SR 617, SR 534 between Mahoning Ave. and the Trumbull County line and on SR 625 from just north of US 224 to just south of the southern Youngstown Corporation limit.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers on each route.

State Route 11

Austintown Townships

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST: $1.4 million

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST: $1.5 million

AWARD DATE: October 2017 COMPLETION DATE: Dec. 2018

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Redecking the Oakcrest Dr. bridge over SR 11.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on SR 11. Oakcrest Dr. over SR 11 will be closed for 75 days. A detour will be posted. Access to all residences and businesses will be maintained at all times throughout construction.

State Route 11

Canfield & Austintown Townships

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST: $3.7 million

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST: $4 million

AWARD DATE: June 2017 COMPLETION DATE: July 2018

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Resurfacing of SR 11 from just south of US 224 to I- 80. Project also includes minor bridge repairs.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during non-peak travel times. Various ramp closures at the US 224 and SR 11 interchange for three nights. SR 11 southbound at the I-80 interchange will close for one night. All detours will be posted. Access to all residences and businesses will be maintained at all times throughout construction.

Interstate 80

Austintown & Jackson Townships

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST: $600,000

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST: $700,000

AWARD DATE: May 2017 COMPLETION DATE: Sept. 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Concrete pavement repairs on I-80 between the Ohio Turnpike and SR 46.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of two lanes of traffic will bemaintained in each direction on I-80 during peak traffic hours and a minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on I-80 during non-peaktravel times.

State Routes 164 & 165

Beaver Township

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST: $1.8 million

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST: $1.8 million

AWARD DATE: November 2017 COMPLETION DATE: July 2018

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Resurfacing of SR 164 between SR 165 and SR 626and from just north of SR 626 to I-680 and the resurfacing of SR 165 between SR46 to SR 626.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

State Routes 165 & 534

Goshen & Smith Townships

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST: $800,000

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST: $800,000

AWARD DATE: April 2017 COMPLETION DATE: July 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Chip sealing of SR 165 from the northern BeloitCorporation limit to SR 14 and on SR 534 from the Columbiana County line to just north of W. Middletown Rd. Project also includes catch basin replacements along SR 534.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

US Route 224 & State Route 446

Canfield & Ellsworth Township; City of Canfield

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST: $1.8 million

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST: $1.8 million

AWARD DATE: December 2017 COMPLETION DATE: Oct. 2018

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Resurfacing of US 224 between SR 45 and SR 446 and on SR 446 between US 224 and SR 46.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will bemaintained with flaggers

State Route 616

City of Campbell

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST: $600,000

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST: $600,000

AWARD DATE: October 2017 COMPLETION DATE:July 2018

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Resurfacing of SR 616 from just south of Cooper Rd.to the Trumbull County line.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

Interstate 680

City of Youngstown; Boardman Township

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST: $1.5 million

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST: $1.6 million

AWARD DATE: October 2017 COMPLETION DATE: July 2018

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Spot paving repairs on I-680 between South Ave. and US 224. Project also includes minor bridge repairs.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of two lanes of traffic will bemaintained in each direction during peak traffic hours and a minimum of one laneof traffic will be maintained in each direction during non-peak travel times.

Interstate 680 & State Route 164 *

Beaver Township

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST: $12.8 million

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST: $15.9 million

AWARD DATE: December 2017 COMPLETION DATE: Oct. 2019

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Construct new interchange at I-680 and SR 164. Project also includes addition of a southbound lane on SR 164 between I-680 and SR 626, the addition of a southbound left turn lane on SR 164 at the SR 626 southbound junction, conversion of the SR 626 north junction to a multilane roundabout and the widening and replacement of the SR 164 bridge over I-76/Ohio Turnpike.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on I-680. A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained by flaggers on SR 164. SR 164 just east of Middletown Rd. will be closed for one weekend. SR 626 will be closed at SR 164 for 60 days. All detours will be posted. Access to all residences and businesses will be maintained at all times throughout construction.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Construction Costs: Active: $25.8 million Upcoming: $13.5 million

Total: $39.3 million

Trumbull County Active Projects

Ohio Bridge Partnership Program

Vienna & Warren Townships

CONSTRUCTION COST: $1.6 million TOTAL COST: $1.9 million

START DATE: May 2016 COMPLETION DATE: July 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The replacement of the Niles Vienna Rd. bridge over Liberty Lake stream between Smith Stewart Rd. and Scoville North Rd., the Risher Rd. bridge over Duck Creek just west of S. Leavitt Rd. and the Pleasant Valley Rd. bridge over Squaw Creek just south of Smith-Stewart Rd. Work completed in 2016 included the replacement of the Risher Rd. bridge. Work to be completed in 2017 include the replacement of the Niles Vienna Rd. bridge and the Pleasant Valley Rd. bridge.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: Niles Vienna Rd. and Pleasant Valley Rd. will each be closed for 75 days. All detours will be posted. Access to all residences and businesses will be maintained at all times throughout construction.

State Routes 7 & 46

Hubbard, Brookfield, Howland & Bazetta Townships

CONSTRUCTION COST: $1.5 million TOTAL COST: $1.5 million

START DATE: April 2017 COMPLETION DATE: August 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Resurfacing of SR 7 from US 62 to SR 82 and on SR 46 between SR 82 and SR 5.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic.

State Routes 7, 193 & 305

Kinsman, Fowler and Johnston Townships

CONSTRUCTION COST: $900,000 TOTAL COST: $900,000

START DATE: March 2017 COMPLETION DATE: August 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Chip sealing on SR 7 between SR 5 and the Ashtabula County line, SR 193 between Bradley Brownlee Rd. and SR 88 and on SR 305 between the Portage County line to US 422. Project also includes chip sealing of various routes in Ashtabula and Portage Counties.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

State Route 11

Howland & Liberty Townships

CONSTRUCTION COST: $4.8 million TOTAL COST: $5.6 million

START DATE: May 2015 COMPLETION DATE: Sept. 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Raising and redecking of four bridges. Tibbetts Wick Rd. over SR 11, Anderson Morris Rd. over SR 11, SR 304 over SR 11 and Liberty St. over SR 11. Work completed in 2016 included the redecking of the Tibbetts Wick, SR 304 and Liberty St. bridges over SR 11. Work to be completed in 2017 includes the re-decking of the Anderson Morris Rd. bridge over SR 11.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on SR 11. Anderson Morris Rd. will be closed for 75 days. A detour will be posted. Access to all residences and businesses will be maintained at all times throughout construction

State Routes 11, 45 & 46

Village of Lordstown; Vienna, Howland, Warren & Weathersfield Townships

CONSTRUCTION COST: $1.9 million TOTAL COST: $1.9 million

START DATE: April 2017 COMPLETION DATE: Oct. 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Microsurfacing of SR 45 between the Mahoning County line to just south of the southern Warren Corporation limit, SR 46 between the Mahoning County line to the CSX railroad and between US 422 to just south of SR 82 and on SR 11 between SR 82 and King Graves Rd.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained by flaggers at all times throughout construction.

State Routes 11 & 82

Howland & Vienna Townships

CONSTRUCTION COST: $4.9 million TOTAL COST: $5 million

START DATE: May 2017 COMPLETION DATE: Nov. 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Resurfacing of SR 82 from just east of Warren-Sharon Rd. to just east of SR 193. Project also includes left turn lane additions at Niles Vienna Rd. and Warner Rd. and minor bridge repairs on SR 11.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic maintained in each direction on SR 82. Occasional ramp closures for one night at the SR 11/82 interchange. All detours will be posted. Access to all residences and businesses will be maintained at all times throughout construction.

State Route 304

City of Girard; Liberty Township

CONSTRUCTION COST: $400,000 TOTAL COST: $400,000

START DATE: November 2016 COMPLETION DATE: July 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Resurfacing of SR 304 from US 422 to just east of Beechwood Ave.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained by flaggers on SR 304 throughout construction.

US Route 62

Hubbard & Brookfield Townships

CONSTRUCTION COST: $9.8 million TOTAL COST: $10.3 million

START DATE: June 2016 COMPLETION DATE: Sept. 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Resurfacing of US 62 from the northern Hubbard Corporation limit to the Pennsylvania state line. The project also includes repairs to five bridges, including the replacement and widening of the I-80 bridges over US 62. Work completed in 2016 included the resurfacing of US 62 from Ruth St. to the Pennsylvania state line and the beginning of the widening on the I-80 bridges over US 62. Work to be completed in 2017 includes the resurfacing of US 62 from Ruth St. to the Hubbard Corporation limit and the completion of the widening of the I-80 bridges over US 62.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: Traffic will be maintained on I-80 and US 62 at all times throughout construction. Various short term ramp closures to occur throughout construction. All detours will be posted. Access to all residences and businesses will be maintained at all times throughout construction.

Trumbull County Upcoming Projects

County Line Turnpike Rd.

Southington Township

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST: $800,000

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST: $1.4 million

AWARD DATE: May 2017 COMPLETION DATE: October 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Replacement of the County Line Turnpike Rd. bridge over Dead Branch just east of SR 534.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: County Line Turnpike Rd. will be closed for 90 days. A detour will be posted. Access to all residences and businesses will be maintained at all times throughout construction.

Corinth Court Rd.

Vernon & Johnston Township

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST: $800,000

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST: $1.2 million

AWARD DATE: April 2017 COMPLETION DATE: October 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Replacement of the Corinth Court Rd. bridge over Sugar Creek just north of SR 5.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: Corinth Court Rd. will be closed for 90 days. A detour will be posted. Access to all residences and businesses will be maintained at all times throughout construction.

Salt Springs Rd. /S. Leavitt Rd.

Village of Lordstown

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST: $700,000

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST: $800,000

AWARD DATE: Sept. 2017 COMPLETION DATE: January 2018

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Resurfacing of Salt Springs Rd. from Ellsworth Bailey Rd. to SR 45 and on S. Leavitt Rd. from Palmyra Rd. to Hewitt Gifford Rd.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

State Route 11

Liberty Township; City of Girard

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST: $4 million

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST: $4 million

AWARD DATE: May 2017 COMPLETION DATE: Sept. 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Resurfacing of SR 11 between I-80 to just south of Niles Vienna Rd. Project also includes minor bridge repairs.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on SR 11 during peak travel hours.

State Route 45

Champion Township

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST: $200,000

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST: $200,000

AWARD DATE: April 2017 COMPLETION DATE: Nov. 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Replace traffic signals at SR 45 and Champion Ave. and at SR 45 and SR 305.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on SR 45.

State Route 46

Mecca and Greene Townships

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST: $1.3 million

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST: $1.4 million

AWARD DATE: August 2017 COMPLETION DATE: July 2018

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Chip sealing SR 46 between SR 87 and SR 88. Project also includes chip sealing on various routes in Ashtabula County.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

State Routes 82 & 305

Braceville & Southington Townships

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST: $1.5 million

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST: $1.6 million

AWARD DATE: April 2017 COMPLETION DATE: July 2017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Resurfacing of SR 82 between SR 534 and SR 5 and on SR 305 between US 422 and SR 534. Project also includes minor bridge repairs.

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC: A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained by flaggers. SR 82 will be closed for five days. A detour will be posted. Access to all residences and businesses will be maintained at all times

State Route 193

Liberty & Vienna Townships