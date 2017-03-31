Reason for assistant Mahoning County prosecutor's paid leave still unknown

21 News and The Vindicator continue to press for answers in the case of longtime Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Marty Desmond.

Desmond has been on paid administrative leave since late last week.

We've requested Desmond's personnel file in an effort to determine why he is currently off the job.

Today a representative with the prosecutor's office said we should get that soon.

However, Chief Prosecutor Paul Gains refuses to answer questions about Desmond's absence at this time, including whether or not there was a hearing on Friday to resolve the matter. His only response, when reached by telephone today, was, "no comment."

Desmond has only said in the past that he hopes we won't report the issue until the full truth comes out.