Work underway to fill empty spaces at Shenango Valley Mall

An early morning drug raid on Warren's Northwest side nets 8 arrests. Warren police say they arrived to 230 Vermont Ave. NW Monday morning at about 5:30 a.m. where the Street Crimes Unit made three arrests inside the home. Eric Dotson Jr., Corey Yates and Darrelle Williams were arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in methamphetamine. Police arrested five additional people outside of the h...More >>
An early morning drug raid on Warren's Northwest side nets 8 arrests. Warren police say they arrived to 230 Vermont Ave. NW Monday morning at about 5:30 a.m. where the Street Crimes Unit made three arrests inside the home. Eric Dotson Jr., Corey Yates and Darrelle Williams were arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in methamphetamine. Police arrested five additional people outside of the h...More >>
Youngstown City School District officials estimate it will cost between $16,000 and $20,000 to repair 43 windows and doors damaged at two schools over the weekend. An officer on patrol Monday found the glass on ten windows and doors with spider web cracks, others with small holes, and one with a baseball sized hole at Taft Elementary School on East Avondale Avenue. Police say it appeared that most of the damage was caused by a BB or pellet gun. On Sunday, an officer found similar d...More >>
Youngstown City School District officials estimate it will cost between $16,000 and $20,000 to repair 43 windows and doors damaged at two schools over the weekend. An officer on patrol Monday found the glass on ten windows and doors with spider web cracks, others with small holes, and one with a baseball sized hole at Taft Elementary School on East Avondale Avenue. Police say it appeared that most of the damage was caused by a BB or pellet gun. On Sunday, an officer found similar d...More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is in the race leader's yellow jersey as the 2017 Tour de France embarks on a first full road stage.More >>
Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is in the race leader's yellow jersey as the 2017 Tour de France embarks on a first full road stage.More >>
Jose Ramirez homered twice, and the Cleveland Indians snapped Justin Verlander's decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Detroit star in the fourth inning of an 11-8 win over the...More >>
Jose Ramirez homered twice, and the Cleveland Indians snapped Justin Verlander's decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Detroit star in the fourth inning of an 11-8 win over the Tigers on...More >>
Brandon Belt started San Francisco's comeback with an RBI single in a three-run seventh inning, then added a two-run homer in the eighth as the Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 Sunday for their...More >>
Brandon Belt started San Francisco's comeback with an RBI single in a three-run seventh inning, then added a two-run homer in the eighth as the Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 Sunday for their season-high sixth...More >>
Prominent venture capitalist Dave McClure says he is sorry for what he called inappropriate conduct.More >>
Prominent venture capitalist Dave McClure says he is sorry for what he called inappropriate conduct.More >>
Outside of Nazareth lives a merry young genius named Kedar Narayan, who wants to replace every manicured lawn in the country - even the world - with a pollinator garden irresistible to birds and bees.More >>
Outside of Nazareth lives a merry young genius named Kedar Narayan, who wants to replace every manicured lawn in the country - even the world - with a pollinator garden irresistible to birds and bees.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been fined $3,500 for killing two bald eagles by directing his employees to pour a toxic pesticide over sheep carcasses on his western New York farm.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been fined $3,500 for killing two bald eagles by directing his employees to pour a toxic pesticide over sheep carcasses on his western New York farm.More >>
Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact.More >>
Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact.More >>