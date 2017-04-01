Work underway to fill empty spaces at Shenango Valley Mall

Two anchor stores in the Shenango Valley Mall are closing

Work is underway to fill empty spaces left behind by two major closures at the Shenango Valley Mall.

Both Sears and Macy's closed for good last month amid a slew of closures for the struggling retailers across the country.

The mall's leasing agent says he's had meetings with out of town investors about taking over those vacancies.

The goal is to possibly bring in an entertainment venue to drive customer traffic to the mall.

"That's what I would rather see and we're searching for that type of tenant," said Jim Sarvas, leasing agent with the Shenango Valley Mall.

Sarvas said he's done his research and he's found malls in similar situations are filling spaces with bowling alleys, laser tag, climbing walls and race tracks.

"We're not going to turn aside a retailer, we've been talking with some retailers," he said