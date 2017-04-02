Fuel pumps shut down for 90 days at both Portage County turnpike plazas

If your daily commute or travel plans include the Ohio Turnpike, you might want to consider filling up your gas tank before going through the toll booth.

The Turnpike Commission has announced that no gasoline or diesel is available at either the Brady's Leap or Portage Service Plazas in Portage County for the next 90 days while the fuel systems are undergoing an upgrade.

Although the service plazas remain open, the fuel pump shutdown applies to both eastbound and westbound traffic at the 197-mile marker of the turnpike.

The shutdowns mean that eastbound pike drivers who don't fill up at the Towpath Plaza in Cuyahoga County will not have fuel available for another 67 miles until they reach the Glacier Hills Plaza in Mahoning County.

Westbound drivers also face a fuel drought for a 67 mile stretch of toll road since there are no fuel pumps operating between the Mahoning Valley and Great Lakes plazas.