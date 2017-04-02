Fisherman finds woman's unidentified body in Lake Erie

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) - Ohio authorities say a fisherman has found the unidentified body of a woman in western Lake Erie.

The Sandusky Register reports (http://bit.ly/2oxgyRy ) the Ottawa County coroner has said the fisherman found the body floating in the lake around 5 p.m. Saturday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) north of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station.

Coroner Daniel Cadigan says the body had been in the water for some time and that it doesn't appear to have any signs of trauma.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine how the woman might have died.

