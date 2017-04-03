2 men charged in slaying of boy, 13, at takeout restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say two men have been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy last month at a takeout restaurant in north Philadelphia.

Police said Khiseer Davis-Papther was shot in the head March 10 at Gold Fish in the Nicetown neighborhood. Surveillance video showed the victim siting with three friends when two males walked in, one spoke to the victim and then pulled a gun and shot him.

Police said Monday that 19-year-old Tymear Johnson, believed to have been the shooter, and 18-year-old Christopher Southerland have been arrested and charged with murder, conspiracy and related counts.

Court documents don't list an attorney for Johnson and a listed number for him couldn't be found; the Defender Association of Philadelphia, representing Southerland, didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

