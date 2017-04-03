Trump impersonator to host Comedy Central's 'President Show'

Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries

Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidency

Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eating

Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowds

Baltimore's 173th homicide victim of the year has been identified as the brother of the police department's spokesman.

Police were searching Wednesday for a woman who drove onto a sidewalk near a Salt Lake City homeless shelter, killing one woman and injuring five others.

Police hunt for driver who barreled onto sidewalk, killing 1

A judge has told "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli to keep his mouth shut at his securities fraud trial.

Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and is in extremely critical condition.

Cop killer had ranted about officers killing and abusing

Police say a 12-year veteran New York City officer was fatally shot while sitting in her patrol car with her partner in what one sergeant is calling a "clear assassination".

The Latest: Fund offers financial support to cop's family

NEW YORK (AP) - Comedy Central is giving Donald Trump his own weekly showcase.

Or, rather, it's Anthony Atamanuik, a Trump impersonator, who will host "The President Show" each Thursday starting April 27, the network announced Monday.

According to the twisted world of "The President Show," Trump has decided to bypass the crooked, failing media by going directly to Americans with a late-night show aired from the Oval Office.

Each half-hour will include desk segments, field pieces and guest interviews. Vice President Mike Pence is featured as his sidekick, played by Peter Grosz.

The program, to air Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. EDT, will push back by a half-hour the nightly "@midnight with Chris Hardwick" for that night only.

Atamanuik comes from the Upright Citizen's Brigade, and has appeared on "30 Rock" and "Broad City ."

