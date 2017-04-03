2nd of 3 escaped inmates from Ohio prison captured

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) - The second of the three inmates who escaped from a community-based corrections facility in southeast Ohio has been captured.

An official at SEPTA Correctional Facility in Nelsonville says 25-year-old Justin Stanley was caught Monday in Newark. Authorities say Stanley and 30-year-old David Skeens escaped from the 112-bed prison in Nelsonville early Saturday while 29-year-old Troy Byrd escaped hours later. Skeens was arrested Saturday morning in Heath, Ohio. Byrd remains on the loose.

The state-funded facility houses prisoners from 14 southeast Ohio counties sentenced to a maximum of 180 days for low-level felony crimes. SEPTA supervisor Brenda Ostrander says the men climbed over a fence topped with razor wire to escape.

Ostrander says officials have asked the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to assess security measures at the facility.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.